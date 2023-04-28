Topgolf in Fort Myers hits market for $40.9M

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The land where Topgolf in Fort Myers calls home is up for sale again, after selling a little more than a year ago.

Marcus & Millichap announced the listing for sale price of a 48,000-square-foot, triple-net-leased Topgolf retail and entertainment location for $40.9 million.

Ricardo Esteves of the Issenberg Britti Group of Marcus & Millichap who is representing the seller says “Topgolf International has just under 19 years remaining on the property’s triple-net corporate lease, which has approximately 10% rental increases every five years during the base term and each of the four- five-year option periods.”

The location sold for $32.3 million on March 29, 2022, with Sideways Properties LLC and Bowery Fort Myers LLC purchasing it from Fort Myers FL Landlord.

Constructed in 2021 on 14 acres, over 1,800 multifamily units and 400 new homes surround the property.