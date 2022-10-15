Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP

LEE COUNTY, Fla — Tomorrow, October 16, is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).
D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not receiving assistance from the regular SNAP.
How to apply for D-SNAP:
- Pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP [lnks.gd]
- Verification is required for certain elements of the application.
- Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided.
- Residents who are unable to pre-register online can visit one of the D-SNAP event locations in-person when they are open.
- After online pre-registration is complete, applicants must complete a phone interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 850-663-1919
- To qualify for D-SNAP benefits:
- Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits
- Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian
- Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as:
- Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property
- Loss of food
- Reduction or loss of income
- Other disaster-related expenses
- Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements