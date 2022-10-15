Watch Now
Tomorrow is the last day to apply for Disaster-SNAP

Posted at 1:47 PM, Oct 15, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla — Tomorrow, October 16, is the final day for Lee County residents to register and complete an interview to participate in the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP).

D-SNAP provides food assistance for those impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not receiving assistance from the regular SNAP.

How to apply for D-SNAP:

  • Pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP [lnks.gd]
    • Verification is required for certain elements of the application.
    • Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided.
    • Residents who are unable to pre-register online can visit one of the D-SNAP event locations in-person when they are open.
  • After online pre-registration is complete, applicants must complete a phone interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST at 850-663-1919
  • To qualify for D-SNAP benefits:
    • Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits
    • Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian
  • Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as:
    • Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property
    • Loss of food
    • Reduction or loss of income
    • Other disaster-related expenses
  • Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements
