FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Tommy Bohanon Foundation hosted its 7th annual youth Football Camp at North Fort Myers High School Saturday morning.

Bohanon is a NFMHS alumni and former NFL player. He and his wife created The Bohanon Foundation to help underserved young athletes reach their highest potential, on and off the field.

Saturday's camp hosted about 250 athletes from grades first through eighth. Admission was free, and athletes were instructed by Bohanon himself.