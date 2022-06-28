Tommy Bohanon football camp sees record numbers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — From North Fort Myers High to the NFL and back.

For the past six years, Tommy Bohanon has been giving back to the community through the gridiron, hoping to inspire the next generation of NFL talent.

"I think it's to reach as many kids as we can in southwest Florida," said Bohanon. "Just to truly reach as many kids in southwest Florida as we possibly can. That's the goal. To grow each and every year and get more kids out here, that's what we're all about."

And word has spread quickly; this year's camp saw a record 250 athletes from across Southwest Florida and even, from all the way up the east coast.

Athletes like Zane Kimplane, are using camps like these, to get to know athletes in his area.

"So I got to meet people," said Kimplane. "I got to know more about football so I could be better at it. And here everyone cares about football so, it really matters."

For others like 9th grader Adrian Branch-Lopez, he's hoping camps like these will help him with his goal of becoming a D-1 star.

"It's gonna get my name out there and all that," said Branch-Lopez. "Maybe get recognized by some schools I want to go to. And maybe get some offers."

Just like a lot of other kids out here, Adrian has quit a list of schools he hopes to hear from someday.

"Definitely Miami, FAMU HBCU, maybe Alabama, Oregon," said Branch-Lopez.

But whenever, and wherever that opportunity comes knocking, Adrian knows these camps will help give him his best shot at accomplishing his dreams."

"Go to college, make it to the NFL, just make my mom proud," said Branch-Lopez. "There's no limit really. Because, sky is the limit you feel me."

