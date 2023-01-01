Tolls resume ahead of reopening the Sanibel Causeway to the general public

SANIBEL, Fla. — Lee County resumed normal toll operations on the Sanibel Causeway on Sunday.

This completes the restoration of the county toll system following Hurricane Ian's landfall on September 28, 2022.

The county restored tolls to the Cape Coral Bridge and the Midpoint Bridge in November.

The causeway was damaged during Ian and reopened on October 19, 2022.

The City of Sanibel has an entry-pass requirement that ends on Monday, January 2nd.

However, the City’s curfew will remain in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. daily. A police checkpoint will be in place during the curfew hours.

The decision to move forward was made by the city despite hundreds of emails sent to the city.

Many residents wrote in and said the causeway should only be accessible to residents and pass-holders.

The Sanibel mayor Holly Smith made it clear that the decision was not based on tourism, but on recovery.

The county’s toll program will honor its discount programs for Sanibel residents who had them prior to the storm through Jan. 31. Sanibel-based LeeWay customers are asked to renew their programs for 2023 now. Sanibel residents with power and internet access can renew online at www.leegov.com/tolls. A phone line for renewal also is available at 239-533-9297.

Contractors who are doing work on Sanibel should visit the website to obtain a free LeeWay transponder and sign up for the program.