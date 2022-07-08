CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Officers arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr. at his house and charged him with written threat to conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism based on a text message Crosser sent.

On July 7, the Cape Coral Police Department got a report about the text message sent by Crosser.

In the text, Crosser said he intended to make recent shootings in Texas and Highland look like “child’s play.”

The reporting party was concerned about Crosser’s alleged violent tendencies and access to weapons that he could use to actually carry out these threats.

After detectives verified that Crosser was the person to write these text messages, they arrested him and took him to Lee County Jail.