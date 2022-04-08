Watch
Tips sought in Tice community hit-and-run

Posted at 6:40 AM, Apr 08, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the Tice community.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Palm Beach Blvd. (State Rd. 80) and Fairfax Dr.

Troopers say the man was trying to cross the road when he was hit by a car that then left the scene.

There is no descriptive information on the suspect or the vehicle involved.

Investigators hope someone witnessed the crash and can provide tips. If you can, you are urged to contact Florida Highway Patrol or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

