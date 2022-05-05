Tips sought in Fort Myers unsolved murder case

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Fort Myers Police continue to ask for tips in a 14-year-old murder case.

Investigators say on Tuesday, May 6, 2008, at approximately 7:50 P.M., two masked men entered apartment 105 of Brookside Village Apartments, located at 1005 Marsh Avenue, through an unlocked rear door.

Torry Chrisp, and five other men were inside the apartment at the time.

Witnesses reported that the two masked men entered and were armed with firearms. The two masked men, upon entering, fired at Torry Chrisp. Another man inside the apartment, who was also seated in the living room, was struck in his leg by a bullet fired by one of the gunmen.

Detectives say Torry Chrisp and the other occupants fled the apartment through the front door. Chrisp ran across an open field and ended up on the sidewalk area in the front of 1132 Whitehead Creek Loop, where he collapsed to the ground.

They say shortly after Chrisp collapsed, the vehicle occupied by the shooters, after they entered it on Marsh Avenue, proceeded to drive by Chrisp, and additional shots were fired at him from a gunman in the vehicle.

Torry Chrisp died at the scene.

If anyone has information call 1-800-780-8477 or go to SWFL Crime Stoppers.