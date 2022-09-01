Tips sought in Dora St. murder investigation

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are searching for tips from the public related to a man's shooting death in the northwest side of Fort Myers.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at a home on the 3200 block of Dora St., south of Edison Ave. Police responded to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire in the neighborhood.

Investigators say a victim, identified as Francisco Javier Bustamante, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders attempted to save Bustamante's life at the scene; he was later transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS, or the Fort Myers Police Department at 239-321-7700.