Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide

Posted at 10:28 AM, Dec 27, 2022
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a 2004 homicide in Fort Myers.

On December 12, 2004, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 440 block of Figuera Avenue.

Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez.

The death was determined to be a homicide and the investigation continues in the 18-year-old cold case.

