Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a 2004 homicide in Fort Myers.
On December 12, 2004, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 440 block of Figuera Avenue.
Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez.
The death was determined to be a homicide and the investigation continues in the 18-year-old cold case.
COLD CASE HOMICIDE: Who killed Jesus Martinez in December 2004? Contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS anonymously. You may be eligible for up to a $3,000 reward.— SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) December 27, 2022
