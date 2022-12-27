Tips sought in 2004 Fort Myers cold case homicide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — SWFL Crime Stoppers is seeking information about a 2004 homicide in Fort Myers.

On December 12, 2004, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff's Office responded to a call in the 440 block of Figuera Avenue.

Deputies discovered the body of Jesus Hilario Martinez.

The death was determined to be a homicide and the investigation continues in the 18-year-old cold case.