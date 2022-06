FORT MYERS, Fla. — A church in the Tice community was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out after 3 a.m. at Manna Ministries off Palm Beach Blvd. Fort Myers and Tice fire departments responded to the emergency call.

Crews were seen drilling holes through the roof to allow smoke to escape, and the fire was extinguished by 5 a.m.

There is no word if anyone was inside the building at the time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.