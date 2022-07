FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three women were arrested on Tuesday for stealing over $1000 in perfume from two Ulta stores according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Latoya Wright, Andrea Hold, and Shaquanza Mays stole first from the Ulta located in the Gulf Coast Town Center. Afterwards, they stole from the Ulta located on Mediterranean Drive.

LCSO stopped them on I-75 where the stolen contraband was found in the vehicle. So far only one person, Latoya Wright, has posted bail.