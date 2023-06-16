Three teens arrested for jumping and beating victim at Cultural Park

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Three teens were arrested by Cape Coral Police Department for a Cultural Park robbery on Thursday.

Officers say they got a 9-1-1 call on behalf of the victim, who needed emergency medical services after being jumped at the park located at 500 block of Cultural Park Boulevard South.

Police responded to the scene, and the victim stated three teenagers took turns in the beating. The victim reported that these three suspects took the victim’s phone and credit cards before fleeing the scene.

Detectives from our Violent Crimes Unit responded, and the victim was able to track the stolen cell phone to the nearby location where one of the suspects lived before going to the hospital.

Officers found the stolen cell phone discarded in a neighbor’s trash bin. Detectives were able to locate one of the suspects who lived in the area and confirmed accounts of them being at the park earlier.

Detectives were able to pinpoint the other two involved, and upon investigation, all reported being involved in the altercation.

Cape Coral Police Department's investigation revealed that the victim was sitting in a pavilion at the park, and the teenagers attacked the victim in an alleged ambush-style attack and stole the victim’s belongings, including the victim’s cellphone, so they were unable to call for help.

The teens are all being charged with Robbery, Felony Battery, and Obstructing Justice.