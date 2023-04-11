Three suspects wanted after knocking kid off bike and punching him in the face

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fort Myers Police are searching for suspects after a kid was pushed off his mini bike and struck in the face on Sunday evening.

Officers say they responded to a robbery in the area of March Avenue and Arlington Avenue at around 10:30 p.m.

According to police a juvenile male was knocked off his mini bike and was hit in the face by three suspects. They took the bike and the victim called the police for help.

Officers responded to the area and found the bike in Brookside Village.

A Fort Myers Police Officer assisted the victim by fixing the bike.

If you have information on this investigation call Fort Myers Police 239-321-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477

