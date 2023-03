LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Police Department and the Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers are looking for three subjects.

SWFL Crime Stoppers says the three subjects were "involved in a senseless, unprovoked, and violent attack."

SWFL Crime Stoppers

SWFL Crime Stoppers Suspects



The attack was on a victim who was sleeping at the downtown Fort Myers Library on Saturday, March 11.

If you can identify them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.