An investigation is underway following a stabbing incident at Allure Gentleman's Club early Thursday morning.

The Fort Myers Police Department told FOX 4 that it all started with an argument. As it escalated, a group headed outside, and that's when three men were stabbed.

The police department reports that the victims are currently at Gulf Coast Hospital, receiving treatment.

Police said the suspect, Osvaldo Oliva Figueras, is currently in custody at Lee County jail.