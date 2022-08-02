Three people arrested for punching wheel-chair bound man

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Three people were arrested for punching a wheel-chair bound man in North Fort Myers on Saturday.

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies began investigating the situation after seeing a video of the attack on social media.

Investigators say two teenagers got into a fight with a wheelchair-bound man at Farmer Jack Market.

In the video, you can see one of the teens approach the victim and punch him in the face. Later on, the second suspect grabbed a trash can and threw it at the victim.

A third person recorded the incident and helped the two others flee the area.

The two teens in the video are being charged with the battery of a disabled adult.

The third person who was recording the attack on video was charged with accessory after the fact.