LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Three kids and an adult have been taken to the hospital following an early morning crash in North Fort Myers.

The North Fort Myers Fire Department (NFMFD) says a vehicle crash happened on Williams Road and Bayshore Road around 7:30 a.m.

NFMFD says four injuries occurred involving three kids. All have been taken to the hospital.

NFMFD says this is an ongoing investigation.