Three injured in structure fire caused by generator

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Fire Department and mutual aid partners responded to a structure fire Sunday night on the 400 block of Northeast 12th Court.

Two residents suffered burns — one was transported to a burn center — while a third suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to the Cape Coral Hospital.

CCFD said the fire was caused by an improperly maintained generator on the house's lanai. This is one of several generator-related incidents the department has responded to since Hurricane Ian.

Tips for generator safety from CCFD:

