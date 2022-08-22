Three brush fires started by lightning in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — UPDATE 7:38 PM: Locke Lane fire is reported under control by the Lehigh Fire Dept.

Previous Story:

Lehigh Acres Fire Department is currently working on two brush fires, and cleaning up a third brush fire all started by lightning.

The three fire locations are listed below:

5000 block of Locke Lane

5000 block of 2nd St W

700 block of Barclay Ave.

According to a recent Tweet from Lehigh Fire Dep. the fire on the 2nd St is cleared. Crews are currently mopping up the area.

Lehigh Fire says they are waiting on more information, however, no injuries have been reported at this time.

