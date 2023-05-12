Thousands of beds needed for children in Lee County after Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Seven months after Hurricane Ian, volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, sponsored by Keller Williams Realty, are working to help the thousands of children in Lee County who have lost their beds to the storm.

“In the wake of Hurricane Ian we realized there are so many children who lost everything,” said one volunteer.

On May 13, 2023, Sleep in Heavenly Peace will be delivering 100 beds, all built by volunteers, for children in Lee County.

Tim Zydek, the Director of Disaster Relief, said thousands of children need beds after Ian.

“You find out there are hundreds and thousands in your community that don't have their own bed," said Zydek.

United Way of Lee, Hendry, and Glades organizers told Fox 4 that, since October, mattresses remain one of their top needs after Ian.

A spokesperson for the United Way said 1,559 mattresses have been distributed, with over 700 of those going to the Lee County School District.

United Way said they expect those numbers to continue growing.