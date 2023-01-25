"They’re going to give us an executive order," Lee county thinking ahead of City Council elections

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council Elections are approaching fast for those on Sanibel and in the Estero area.

For many on Sanibel are still awaiting a mobile post office on the Island. While they wait, it raises concerns of the process on mail in voting, which led the Lee County Supervisor of elections to think ahead of the City Council elections.

Tommy Doyle, Elections supervisor says they'll be doing something that is not allowed to happen, normally, "Forward our vote by mail packages," leading the county to reach out to the governors office, "They’re going to give us an executive order to do that, so those who are displaced and forwarded their addresses will still get their mail," Doyle told Fox 4.

But, Doyle did want to remind residents all throughout Lee County that the request to mail in vote expired in 2022 after the general elections and that you need to renew your request by February 25, 2023.

If you do forget to renew, Doyle says you'll be able to vote on election day on Sanibel at the Sanibel recreation site.