FORT MYERS, Fla — The 4th Annual Rock the Stage competition was heating up on Sunday as musicians took the spotlight in the semi-finals at The Ranch Concert Hall. Organizers say this event is more than a competition - it’s giving local musicians a chance to shine and helping to keep music alive for kids across Southwest Florida.

‘There's some real opportunity’: Local musicians shine at Rock the Stage semi-finals, all for a good cause

Fans filled the concert hall, cheering for local singers, songwriters, and bands vying for a spot in the finals. The competition featured 10 semi-finalists all receiving feedback from professional judges to help them grow as musicians.

Doug Harris, the owner of School of Rock who coordinates the event, said it’s about more than just winning - it’s creating opportunities for the next generation of artists.

Austin Schargorodski Singer playing piano in the Rock the Stage competition.

“The winners of all three of those divisions get things like studio time. They get coaching from School of Rock. They get a free promo pack from a graphic design firm. We’re gonna provide the bands with a free gig once a month for the next year. If these people win, there’s some real opportunity for them to get boosted up in the community,” Harris explained.

Austin Schargorodski Doug Harris, owner of School of Rock.

The event also supports the Tabarrini Foundation, raising funds through raffle and donations to provide music instruments and education for kids who need it the most.

“We raise money for these fundraisers and it hits on two levels. Not only are you getting to see what an amazing scene we have here in Southwest Florida, but you also get to water the grass for the future of Florida muscly supporting the Tabarrini Foundation,” said Bob Tabarrini, founder of the foundation.

Austin Schargorodski Bob Tabarrini, Founder of the Tabarrini Foundationl.

Next up, the three finalists will battle it out back at the Ranch Concert Hall on December 15th for a shot at the top prize.