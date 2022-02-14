The Sun Splash Family Waterpark is looking to fill 150 positions

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Sun Splash Family Waterpark season begins March 12 and the facility is looking to fill 150 job positions.

The job opportunities will be in areas of admissions, cashiers, cooks, cabana servers, lifeguards, slide attendants, EMT’s, park services, and seasonal leadership.

The Junior ambassador positions start at ages 15 and lifeguards must be 16 or older. The site does offer a life-guard course for on-site training and certification.

There will be a job fair on February 19 from 12-4 p.m..