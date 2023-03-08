The state is taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach in response to red tide

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the state is taking an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to responding to the red tide impacting Florida’s southwest coast.

The FDEP is working alongside the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the Department of Health to ensure a coordinated state response.

The state is coordinating with local governments, including Lee and Collier counties, to provide resources to assist in cleanup efforts.

This morning, DEP, FWC, and DOH held a response coordination call with affected local governments to provide an update on current red tide conditions and ongoing response efforts.

Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, the state has dedicated funding specifically to assist local communities with red tide cleanup.

The state will continue to monitor the red tide bloom and stands ready to work with all affected counties to ensure local needs are being met.