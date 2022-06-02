The state financial officer will talk about state preparedness plan

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — This storm is making its way to southwest Florida this weekend, and it will be just a reminder of the possibilities we could see this hurricane season.

The members of the Florida Emergency Management team, are working to make sure you are ready.

This is a checklist that they want to make sure you're going through to prepare you for this hurricane season.

Make sure you have the right storm and flood insurance coverage and make sure you file a claim for damage.

Also, have your checklist of items handy.

Remember, a sales tax holiday continues through June 10 on disaster prep items, like portable generators, batteries, radios, and more.

Florida Emergency Management is working to make sure there are no supply chain shortages of things people will need in case there's a storm.

Florida DEM is saying, you need to make sure you have an emergency evacuation plan set as well.

But, your first option, should be with friends or family and not in a packed place, like a shelter.

“You’re in there with a lot of people," said Kevin Guthrie, Florida DEM Director. "You’re separated on a 20-square-foot platform. It’s just not a perfect place to be. If it’s the last thing you can get to— go to a school, go to a shelter and seek assistance. But, go to friends and family first.”

The hurricane season runs until November 30.

And NOAA, is predicting between 3 to 6 major hurricanes during that time.

