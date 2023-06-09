The School District of Lee County partners with "Summer BreakSpot Program" to provide free meals to kids

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The School District of Lee County is partnering with Florida’s Summer BreakSpot program to keep children healthy and well-nourished while school is out.

The Summer BreakSpot Program allows the District’s Food and Nutrition Services Department to provide free meals to children who are 18 years and younger at no cost to them during the summer.

This summer, breakfast, and lunch will be served at more than 80 school-based and community sites in Lee County between June 9th and July 28th.

There are no income requirements or registration. Anyone age 18 or younger may come to eat.

Meals must be consumed on-site as there is no longer any grab-and-go service.

There are three ways to find a Summer BreakSpot site and serving times for breakfast and lunch: Dial 2-1-1, Text “Food” to 304-304, or visit Summer BreakSpot.