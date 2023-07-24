FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County needs to fill hundreds of positions.

Starting Monday, July 24 until Friday, July 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., the district will recruit new teachers and other support staff before school starts on August 10.

The county currently has over a hundred open positions and less than three weeks to fill them.

Recruiting staff will table in the main lobby of the Lee County Public Education Center. Recruiters will accept applications and resumes all week long.

