Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

The School District of Lee County needs to fill hundreds of positions

The School District of Lee County is looking to hire staff to help fill hundreds of openings just two weeks before the first day of school.
Lee Co Public Education Center
Posted at 7:27 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 07:28:42-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County needs to fill hundreds of positions.

Starting Monday, July 24 until Friday, July 28 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., the district will recruit new teachers and other support staff before school starts on August 10.

The county currently has over a hundred open positions and less than three weeks to fill them.

Recruiting staff will table in the main lobby of the Lee County Public Education Center. Recruiters will accept applications and resumes all week long.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!