The School District of Lee County names Mentor of the Year

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Lee County selection committee selected Ana Lamotta, a peer collaborative teacher at Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary School as the APPLES Mentor of the Year.

APPLES stands for Accomplished Professional Practices for Lee County Educational System.

Administrators nominated mentors for consideration before a selection committee chose finalists, conducted interviews, and chose an award winner.

Lamotta started in Lee County in 2004 and has mentored new teachers almost every year since. In her position as a Peer Collaborative Teacher, she spends part of her day mentoring teaching students and the other part supporting Hector A. Cafferata Jr. Elementary’s teachers.

Lamotta said she feels honored to receive this year’s award.

“I love what I do and am rewarded daily by having the opportunity to work with students, teachers, and administration,” Lamotta said. “I truly have the best of all worlds as we share the common goal to increase student achievement.”