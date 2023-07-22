Lee County School District hosts Back to School Rush ahead of new school year

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The School District of Lee County opened its doors Saturday morning at the Lee County Public Education Center, so new students could finish their enrollment and required medical screenings.

Local doctors provided free physicals for students, and the Florida Department of Health provided Tdap vaccines for seventh graders who still needed their vaccination.

Parent Erin Warner said, “It took so much weight off… we would've had to schedule three different appointments.”

Assistant Director of Health Services Wally Colon said, “We wanted to make it easy for families and let them come to a one stop shop.”

Families also received information on virtual school learning opportunities.

The district also recruited for new teachers and other support positions at the event as they still need to fill hundreds of positions before school starts August 10. The district will continue recruiting next week from Monday until Friday at the Public Education Center in attempt to fill these positions.