The SCCF Native Landscapes & Garden Center is re-opening after Hurricane Ian

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Sanibel Captiva Conservation Foundation is re-opening its Native Landscapes & Garden Center on Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The re-opening will be at the historic Bailey Homestead Preserve and will be open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, the garden staff identified 57 species of palms, trees, shrubs, and ground cover that survived the hurricane.

The SCCF Native Landscapes & Garden Center is located at 1300 Periwinkle Way. For any other inquiries call 239-472-1932.