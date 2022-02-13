The Sanibel Island Causeway Project has a new interactive web tool

SANIBEL, Fla. — Lee County has launched a new interactive web tool for the Sanibel Causeway Island Project so that it will be easier for users to access maps, plans and timelines.

The project for 8.5 million will help both Island A and Island B by using Tourist Development Tax dollars and state funds.

Contracts have already been awarded in 2021 and the project’s estimated end date is the summer of 2024.

This project aims to stabilize portions of the shoreline at this facility on both island’s A and B. Other improvements might include a compacted shell designated parking area along with a storm water management area, an addition of beach sand, new restrooms on Island A, native plane landscaping and picnic pavilions along with other improvements.