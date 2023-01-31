The reason why they train

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Firefighters have been training on cribbing and struts which are used to stabilize vehicles during crashes so firefighters can rescue any patients trapped inside.

Yesterday morning firefighters used the techniques learned through training when a vehicle struck a power pole and rolled onto its side. The Cape Coral firefighters have annual training plans to ensure they stay up-to-date on the best practices for rescue techniques to provide the best response and support.

CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT