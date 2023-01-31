Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

The reason why they train

327426396_3398785963742332_3164567714276965369_n.jpeg
CAPE CORAL FIRE DEPARTMENT
327426396_3398785963742332_3164567714276965369_n.jpeg
327427712_717360316436499_5789442615508576856_n.jpeg
327879760_1359584048146585_3711581584938686273_n.jpeg
Posted at 4:05 PM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 16:05:53-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral Firefighters have been training on cribbing and struts which are used to stabilize vehicles during crashes so firefighters can rescue any patients trapped inside.

Yesterday morning firefighters used the techniques learned through training when a vehicle struck a power pole and rolled onto its side. The Cape Coral firefighters have annual training plans to ensure they stay up-to-date on the best practices for rescue techniques to provide the best response and support.

327918078_919578896146767_4245193411165835068_n.jpeg
327979591_1348919119195374_4399637207331614633_n.jpeg

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM