The Mighty Mussels raise funds for Veterans with PTSD

FORT MYERS, Fla. — June is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Month and with Independence Day around the corner, The Mighty Mussels are raising awareness.

The Mighty Mussels and All For Vets Foundation teamed up Friday night to welcome veterans and their families for a night they won't forget.

"Anytime you can come out to a ball field, for apple pie to everything else," said John Kern, US Army Veteran.

Baseball is often known as "America's favorite past-time," and it's common for firework displays to signal the end of game time. For veterans, loud noises like fireworks can trigger their PTSD.

"That is something that doesn't effect me as much, but I do know a lot that really do get effected," said Kern. "A car backfiring could set them off the wrong way."

The All For Vets Foundation is helping shed a light on the realities of PTSD.

“It’s a silent battle and we just wanna spread the awareness, because they are suffering," said Corinthia LoSauro, Founder of All For Vets. "A lot of people don’t even show it.”

Together, the two groups are bringing awareness and raising funds for those who struggle with the condition.

"They put their lives on the line for all of us back here, and so we wanna do everything we can to support the troops, support veterans and their families in any way we can," said Chris Peters, President of the Mighty Mussels.

The game ended with a fireworks display as it normally does. To accommodate Veterans who suffer from PTSD, the organization designated quiet areas.

“They do have the choice to leave early, but we also do have some quiet spaces to go get away from that noise," said Peters. "We know that is an issue if they don’t want to leave their family behind.”

The Mussels may have lost, but it was a win for veterans and their families who got the recognition they deserve.