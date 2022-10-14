The Lehigh Raiders get new practice field at Rise Christian Church

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Next week, the Pop Warner team, the Lehigh Raiders are headed to the playoff, but after Hurricane Ian, like all other parks in Lee County, Williams Park in Lehigh was closed down.

"We have all five of our teams in the playoffs this season," Jacob Kennedy Athletic Director for the Lehigh Raiders said.

Parents were eagerly sending text messages and calls wondering when they could get their kids back out to practice, after Kennedy put his feelers out, Pastor Nick Yantorn at Rise Christian Church received a text message.

With over 250 kids, Pastor Nick knew his fields weren’t the best, but he gave them a practice field and gridiron regardless, "I thought it was even more incredible to help more than one single team or one group of cheerleaders," The Pastor said, remembering what a huge roll pop Warner played in his life growing up.

With the playoffs next week, Kennedy says it was a huge help to the organization and for nick to step in was a blessing.

"We’re here for the kids mainly, and getting them back out here to practice, gets them into a routine and it gives the parents some time to gather their thoughts while their kids arE out playing or cheering."