The Lee Port Authority releases RSW passenger totals for May 2023

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Port Authority is reporting passengers that traveled through Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) in Fort Myers.

During May, 760,330 passengers traveled through RSW.

According to Lee County Port Authority, this was a decrease of 9 percent compared to May 2022. Year-to-date, passenger traffic is down 16.6 percent.

The traffic leader in May was Delta with 176,306 passengers followed by Southwest, American, United, and JetBlue.

Southwest Florida International Airport served a record-breaking 10.3 million passengers in 2022 and is one of the top 50 U.S. airports for passenger traffic.

