LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Fair is taking security very seriously at this year's event. A large Lee County Sheriff's Office presence will be in attendance, as well as metal detectors at the entrance.

A new provision being put in place this year is the clear bag policy.

Diaper bags do not have to be clear, but they will be checked. Backpacks, purses, and handbags will have to fall under the clear bag policy.

For any more information call Michael Park at 239-229-6877.