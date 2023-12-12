The Heights Foundation works to bring families back to their homes for the holidays

HARLEM HEIGHTS, Fla. — There is a big push to get people in Harlem Heights back in their homes for Christmas after it was nearly destroyed by Hurricane Ian.

After the end of Hurricane Ian The Heights Foundation has been working along with volunteers to fix the beloved neighborhood, and their Operation Christmas is in full swing.

The organization says they don't usually coordinate relief and recovery work but after Ian, they quickly pivoted and jumped into action.

The organization focuses on kids and families in Harlem Heights all with the goal of getting people back in their homes for Christmas.

The Heights Foundation partnered with Adventures In Mission to repair 173 homes. So far over 150 homes have been fully restored.

Over 4,700 volunteers contributed over 170,000 hours, which is almost 4 and a half million dollars in labor costs.

If you want to volunteer you can go to Heightsfoundation.org.

They have programs not only for rebuilding but also for working with youth and other various fundraisers.