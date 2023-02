LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Fort Myers Fire Department was called to Edison Grande after a fire alarm was activated.

The call came in around 7:40 p.m. While the crews were en route they were notified that smoke was coming from a unit on the 9th floor.

Upon gaining access crews found smoke in the hallway and a kitchen fire that had been extinguished.

Crews then performed a search of neighboring units and are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.