FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Children's Advocacy Center gave local families a Christmas to remember by donating more than 2,500 gifts. The organization says it got a record number of donations for this year's drive.

As thousands of families received presents for these holidays, the organization "Adopt-a-family" ensured 28 families get gifts for their entire household.

The CAC also set up a toy shop for parents and children to choose their favorite toys.