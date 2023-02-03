The Burrowing Owl sees its shadow, six more weeks of Winter

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Six more weeks of winter as Punxsutawney Phil the groundhog saw his shadow... and so did the burrowing owls of Cape Coral.

While The Cape Coral Wildlife Trust celebrates the lighthearted event every year, Cheryl Anderson, president of the trust, says the non-profit uses it as a teaching opportunity for the community.

"The biggest challenge our owls face is the lack of the vacant lots that they used to live on, because they’re being developed on rapidly," Anderson said.

With less and less vacant lots, there aren't many desirable areas for the owls. While many thought Hurricane Ian may have cause even more problems, Anderson said it actually helped out.

"Where the debris piles were, it killed the grass, so when the debris piles are gone, which most are gone now, that’s a perfect spot to build your burrow because the grass is dead."

While there is a silver lining, Anderson says Thursday's event was also a way to let residents know how they can actively be a part of conservation, just a couple steps outside of their front door. Cape Coral residents received one pamphlet titled “Starter Burrow Program,” explaining how you can protect the wildlife in Cape Coral.

"Dig a starter burrow in your front yard, it’s easy, takes 30 minutes. I’ve dug them before and to let the owl move into your front yard so it has a protected space."

Contrary to popular belief, Anderson says having a burrow in your front yard is not a bad thing.

"They'll eat the rats, lizards, mice, roaches all those things around your home," she went on to say that they're not bothered by humans and are nocturnal, so they do all their hunting at night.

Being a Burrowing Owl advocate she says, is an honor.

"They’re right there, I mean you can get that close to them, so you can really learn and experience wildlife close up and that’s a rare opportunity, in civilized world.