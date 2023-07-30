The Big Backpack Event hosted by The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida returns to Lee County

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 24th annual Big Backpack event returns to Lee County on Sunday from 10am-2pm.

The drive-through back-to-school supply pickup at Fort Myer's Skatium provides free backpacks, school supplies, and food for students ages 5 to 12.

The first 2,000 kids who are in line with their families will receive supplies.

The Multicultural Centre of Southwest Florida partners with several other local organizations to organize the event.

On Saturday, community members gathered to organize the backpacks and other supplies.

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson helped with the preparation. He said, “This is a community at it’s best. This is people from all aspects of the community...coming together for a common cause to prepare our youth for this upcoming school year.”

