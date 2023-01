FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Beach Bar on Fort Myers beach will hold a grand reopening event today from 12 to 5 p.m.

The bar and live music venue has been working to restore seating and utilities and restock supplies since Hurricane Ian.

The grand reopening will include live music with surprise guests performing.

The event is operating with limited seating and menu options. Guests are asked to bring their own chairs and towels. Purchases are cash only.