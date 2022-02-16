Watch
Texas man arrested for human smuggling in Fort Myers

Lee County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 5:40 AM, Feb 16, 2022
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A 19-year-old Texas man was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for human smuggling Tuesday.

Troopers say they stopped a Lincoln Navigator on I-75 near Mile Marker 145 with fraudulent temporary tags. It was determined during FHP's investigation that the man, Abel Fernando Navas-Salazar of Pasadena, Tex., was transporting illegal immigrants to Miami for financial profit.

Navas-Salazar was charged with four counts of human smuggling (one for each of the passengers in the Navigator at the time), driving without a valid license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and attaching a license tag not assigned.

The four passengers were turned over to federal agents with Homeland Security for immigration processing.

