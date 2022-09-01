Tesla announces forthcoming Fort Myers service center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tesla will open a new 44,800 square-foot service center in Fort Myers.

Company officials announced the signing of a 10-year lease on the property on the Gulfcoast Industrial Campus on the 16100 block of Lee Rd., about 15 minutes from the Tesla dealership at the corner of Colonial Blvd. and Colonial Center Dr.

The Fort Myers facility will join existing regional service centers in Tampa and Sarasota.

According to information from real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, just over 107,000 plug-in electric vehicles are registered in the state of Florida. More than half of those are Tesla branded.