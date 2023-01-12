Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Ten Thousand Trees pilot program kicks off with the first planting

Elkcam tree planting.jpeg
Elkcam tree planting.jpeg
The first tree is planted in the Ten Thousand Tree pilot program
Elkcam tree planting.jpeg
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 16:02:36-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 members of the Naples City’s Beautification Advisory Committee, local residents, and representatives from the Naples Botanical Gardens planted the first tree to kick off their new project.

The Ten Thousand Trees pilot program was approved by the Naples City Council in July 2022, in partnership with the Naples Botanical Gardens.

Through donations from community members, the first of nearly three dozen cassia trees were planted along West Elkcam Circle.

If residents are interested in donating to the Ten Thousand Trees program they can email the City’s Public Works department at dwint@cityofmarcoisland.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 NEWS WEEKNIGHTS AT 5PM∙6PM∙10PM∙11PM