Ten Thousand Trees pilot program kicks off with the first planting

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 members of the Naples City’s Beautification Advisory Committee, local residents, and representatives from the Naples Botanical Gardens planted the first tree to kick off their new project.

The Ten Thousand Trees pilot program was approved by the Naples City Council in July 2022, in partnership with the Naples Botanical Gardens.

Through donations from community members, the first of nearly three dozen cassia trees were planted along West Elkcam Circle.

If residents are interested in donating to the Ten Thousand Trees program they can email the City’s Public Works department at dwint@cityofmarcoisland.com.

