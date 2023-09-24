Temporary lane closures and delays as work continues on new traffic signal

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists may see temporary lane closures and delays as work continues on a new traffic signal being constructed at Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway.

Construction crews will be working on the new traffic signal from 6 p.m., Sunday until 2 a.m., on Monday.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area and are encouraged to avoid the intersection during construction hours.

The speed limit at the intersection is reduced from 50 mph to 35 mph to ensure the safety of drivers and construction crews.

The traffic signal is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.

