LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 17-year-old ATV driver was seriously hurt after being hit by a car.

It happened on Sunshine Boulevard N and Flora Ave North around midnight on Thursday morning in Lehigh Acres.

Florida Highway Patrol says he was riding east on Sunshine Blvd N when a sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl rear-ended the back of the ATV.

He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

She was not hurt in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by FHP.