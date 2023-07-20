14-year-old arrested in Cape Coral gun store burglary

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a burglary at a gun store early Wednesday morning.

According to CCPD, Micah Abernethy was seen attempting to break the front glass of Cape Guns on Skyline Blvd. around 2:40 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, Abernethy returned to his vehicle and fled the parking lot.

Officers later observed a vehicle matching the description of Abernethy traveling at a high rate of speed near the store. Officers lost the vehicle in pursuit, but later found it damaged and unoccupied in a nearby dead-end.

The suspect was then located running along a canal bank in the area. He was detained without further incident.

Investigation later revealed Abernethy had burglary tools in his possession, including a hammer, construction gloves, a ski mask and a screwdriver. He caused nearly $3,000 worht of damages to the business, but was ultimately not able to enter.

The vehicle Abernethy used was also reported as stolen.

He was transported to the Lee County Jail and faces multiple charges, including burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft motor vehicle and criminal mischief.