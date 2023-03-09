Teen faces multiple felony charges including carjacking

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On March 5, Fort Myers Police was called to Colonial Boulevard for an assault.

When officers arrived on the scene they observed a juvenile who had been shot in the buttocks area.

The victim said he was robbed by two males, shot in the parking lot and said the two males took his car after the incident. The victim was then taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Through an investigation, it was revealed the victim met up with the suspect, Jadan Imari Wright (17), and another unknown male.

Once the suspect and the other male entered the victim's car a rifle was drawn and the victim was forced from the car. The victim was shot as he was exiting the vehicle.

The authorities arrested Jadan Wright, who was transported to the Lee County jail and is facing multiple felony charges.